Both the Weinberg Center for the Arts and the Maryland Ensemble Theatre announced Wednesday that, beginning Sept. 1, patrons must present proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or evidence of a negative test within the last 72 hours before being admitted to performances.
The new policy will apply to performers, staff and volunteers as well, according to the announcement. The theaters will also require those in attendance to wear masks.
Located in downtown Frederick’s historic Tivoli movie theater, the Weinberg Center offers film, music, dance, theater and family-focused programming.
“It’s important that all of us in the arts community band together as we face these uncertain times,” John Healey, executive theater manager at the Weinberg Center, said in a news release. “COVID-19 has had a serious impact on the arts for patrons, artists and venues. As we all begin to re-open it is important that venues take steps to ensure the safety and comfort of all involved.”
Kathryn Vicere, managing director for the MET, offered a similar sentiment.
“While none of us expected this predicament, when we were given permission to re-open our doors, this is the only reliable way to keep our students, our performers and our audiences as safe as possible while allowing us to re-open,” Vicere said in the release. “We are hopeful our audiences will be understanding and accommodating and will joyfully take their seats this fall.”
The MET, also in downtown, provides an array of performances, including main stage shows, a “Fun Company” and comedy nights.
The local venues’ statement Wednesday follows the same policy announced by other stages and complexes in the region. Popular Washington, D.C., venues like 9:30 Club and The Anthem on Tuesday announced the proof of vaccination or negative test policy. Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia will follow the protocol, as well.
(24) comments
Wait… so… Trump fans think China INTENTIONALLY created and released COVID… but we shouldn’t take precautions to protest ourselves and inoculate our citizenry? That’s doesn’t make sense. 🤦♂️. If someone is unknowingly spreading the virus, infecting others, it’s their right to do so? Why should others put there lives at risk simply because you don’t like it? If you could visibly see someones contagious affection would you welcome gather with them? I doubt it.
Good. They can control this, and should. I was going to avoid going, but now may reconsider. Thanks to them both!
Fortresses to keep the unvaccinated out….
Guess I won't be attending any shows this season.
Thank you.
The mark of the beast. Where does it end? Will we need a special card to shop for food or gas or see a doctor? Going down this rabbit hole of stupidity for a virus that has has become political ammo for the left, that comes and goes and will always be here is dangerous. Giving away our freedoms for a virus if properly reported was no more dangerous than the annual flu. We are all being played and the Weinburg Center has fallen for it. I hope you all go out of business. I guess we will all be wearing a yellow star or ribbon soon.....
620K dead in the US, and 4.3 million dead worldwide says this is quite a bit different than the seasonal flu, by a factor of at least 10X. You still have all the freedom you had before, but you don't have the freedom to infect others. You want to play Russian roulette? Have at it. Just don't point the gun at the rest of us. BTW, the mutations that result in the increasingly contagious variants are coming from the unvaccinated.
A mask is wore to prohibit the spread of the covid virus. If that upsets you, how do feel about wearing a ventilator?
I thought the mark of the beast was 666.....has the mark of the beast changed? Did you devil believers change the mark of the beast without telling us Heathens? Since when did a vaccination card become the mark of the beast???
As a skeptic of course I don't believe in either god or the devil (because I have yet to be presented with any evidence of either) but I do believe in vaccines...I mean I have evidence that vaccines work, I am evidence that vaccines work....most of the adult population are evidence that vaccines work(you know because polio has become non-existent and small pox and measles and mumps and rubella, whooping cough, chicken pox), and yet there are grown adults who refuse to believe the evidence that is themselves and believe in a god and devil with no evidence whatsoever except for a feeling and believe a vaccination card is the mark of the beast....so yeah I have no problem showing my mark of the beast...maybe I should get a 666 tattoo, just so I can scare devil believers or I guess I can just flash my vaccination card instead?
You fitskrj are the one that is being played by the sky daddy that lives rent free in your imagination. I am pretty sure your church won't make you show the mark of beast to attend services...so yeah just go pray that covid doesn't get you...prayers work right?
Papers please.
I am vaccinated but don't like this precedent.
I’m vaccinated too and I have no problem with precedent, because we have come to point of having to build fortresses to keep the unvaccinated out…..what choice are we left with if we want to save humanity? Do you want to be around unvaccinated people if you can avoid it? I would prefer to not be around unvaccinated people….so yeah papers please
I am very glad to see these venues acting responsibly.
For those that don't like the decision, you have the freedom to vote with your feet and not attend. Somehow I doubt they'll suffer much of a loss at the box office.
Will show my proof of vaccination where it is important to gain entrance. Theater doesn't qualify..
Thank you.
More commies. When you're bowing to your communist over lords, you'll think of me telling you, I warned you!
As a conservative Republican, what I’ll think is that you’re pretty ignorant of what communism is. Here ya go: “ a political theory derived from Karl Marx, advocating class war and leading to a society in which all property is publicly owned and each person works and is paid according to their abilities and needs.”
RINO!
👍👍👍 public!
The rabbit hole led to Hitler's rise. Give away your own freedoms but leave mine alone.
Which freedoms do you think I’m giving away?
dave, Could you expand a bit on your assertion that conservatives who know what communism is are RINOs while conservatives who are ignoramuses are not.
Good.
Agreed, but don’t you think that the audience that is most likely to patronize the Weinberg center is the audience that is most likely to have willingly got their vaccines already?
This is a start though, now if we can figure out where audience that isn’t vaccinated patronizes ? That’s the business or businesses who should be mandating vaccines to be in their audiences.
