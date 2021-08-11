Both the Weinberg Center for the Arts and the Maryland Ensemble Theatre announced Wednesday that, beginning Sept. 1, patrons must present proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or evidence of a negative test within the last 72 hours before being admitted to performances.
The new policy will apply to performers, staff and volunteers as well, according to the announcement. The theaters will also require those in attendance to wear masks.
Located in downtown Frederick’s historic Tivoli movie theater, the Weinberg Center offers film, music, dance, theater and family-focused programming.
“It’s important that all of us in the arts community band together as we face these uncertain times,” John Healey, executive theater manager at the Weinberg Center, said in a news release. “COVID-19 has had a serious impact on the arts for patrons, artists and venues. As we all begin to re-open it is important that venues take steps to ensure the safety and comfort of all involved.”
Kathryn Vicere, managing director for the MET, offered a similar sentiment.
“While none of us expected this predicament, when we were given permission to re-open our doors, this is the only reliable way to keep our students, our performers and our audiences as safe as possible while allowing us to re-open,” Vicere said in the release. “We are hopeful our audiences will be understanding and accommodating and will joyfully take their seats this fall.”
The MET, also in downtown, provides an array of performances, including main stage shows, a “Fun Company” and comedy nights.
The local venues' statement Wednesday follows the same policy announced by other stages and complexes in the region. Popular Washington, D.C., venues like 9:30 Club and The Anthem on Tuesday announced the proof of vaccination or negative test policy. Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia will follow the protocol, as well.
(5) comments
Will show my proof of vaccination where it is important to gain entrance. Theater doesn't qualify..
More commies. When you're bowing to your communist over lords, you'll think of me telling you, I warned you!
As a conservative Republican, what I’ll think is that you’re pretty ignorant of what communism is. Here ya go: “ a political theory derived from Karl Marx, advocating class war and leading to a society in which all property is publicly owned and each person works and is paid according to their abilities and needs.”
Good.
Agreed, but don’t you think that the audience that is most likely to patronize the Weinberg center is the audience that is most likely to have willingly got their vaccines already?
This is a start though, now if we can figure out where audience that isn’t vaccinated patronizes ? That’s the business or businesses who should be mandating vaccines to be in their audiences.
