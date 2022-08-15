Rep Stage, the regional professional theater in residence at Howard Community College, will host its seventh annual free and virtual conference dedicated to women-identifying, transgender and gender nonconforming theatre practitioners from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
The conference provides professionals working in theater the opportunity to network and share experiences of the joys and challenges of returning to live performance during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the conference focuses on the theme of re-engagement and hosts keynote speaker Peggy McKowen, artistic director of the Contemporary American Theater Festival.
