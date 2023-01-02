ROADTRIP1

Alanah Story was headed home to Knoxville, Tennessee, after a family vacation in Orlando when she and other passengers waiting to board Frontier Airlines Flight 1222 received some bad news: Their flight had been canceled and there wouldn’t be another flight to Knoxville for 48 hours. Story said a customer service agent told them it was because of a staffing issue.

Story, 23, was traveling with her mom and her godmother that evening, Dec. 4, and said that she initially thought there were worse things than spending two more days lounging and drinking margaritas at a hotel pool in Florida. But her mom wanted to get home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription