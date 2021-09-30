The annual Brunswick Railroad Days, which will be held Oct. 2 and 3 this year, celebrates the town’s historic role in the development of the B&O Railroad.
“There would absolutely be no Brunswick without the B&O Railroad,” said James Castle, director of the Brunswick Heritage Museum.
In addition to a full weekend of live music, food, street vendors, carnival games, crafts and a petting zoo, the Brunswick Heritage Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days of the festival, so visitors can learn more about the town’s railroad history.
When the railroad first arrived in the small village in the 1830s, it was called Berlin. The railroad employed a small number of residents until 1890, when it moved its main yard operations to the village. In a few short years, the town’s population grew from about 200 residents to over 2,000.
The increase in population meant an increase in mail delivery, which caused consternation for the postmaster because there was — and still is — another town called Berlin in Maryland. In response to the complaint about mail mix-ups, the B&O railroad changed Berlin’s name to Brunswick, after another town in Germany.
The company’s name change by fiat made it clear that the railroad controlled the town.
Castle said that the records of official city minutes are replete with examples of the railroad effectively dictating policies to the town government, such as when officials from the company decided that an intersection needed a traffic light — and then sent its own employees to install it.
“The town was the railroad,” he said. “And for the most part, the railroad was the city.”
The close relationship between the town and the railroad came with great economic benefits for the town residents, Castle said.
“You’re actually talking about generations of people here who dropped out of school and got well-paying jobs,” he said. “It basically put them in the upper middle class.”
The period of time during and immediately after World War II marked the high point of the railroad’s economic boom for the town. By the 1950s and ’60s, changes in railroad technology, especially the diesel engine, meant that fewer people were required to operate the trains, and layoffs began.
Changes in the railroad’s corporate structure led to the main operation being removed from Brunswick in the 1960s. Castle believes that today fewer than 12 Brunswick residents work for the railroad, which is now operated by CSX Transportation.
However, more than six decades after the town’s railroad heyday, Brunswick residents still feel a strong connection to their railroad heritage. Castle believes that is partly because a few of the older residents can still remember those railroad days, and many younger residents, such as himself, are descendants of the town’s railroad workers. But also, he feels that human beings have a natural attraction to trains.
“If you see a child’s interest in a train, it’s a natural obsession, if you will,” he said. “It’s an amazing invention to actually see.”
The Heritage Museum receives about 10,000 visitors per year. Castle said that while they like to hear about the town’s history, many are simply interested in the large train layout on the third floor.
This year’s 38th annual festival carries special significance in the wake of last year’s cancelation of public events due to COVID-19, city officials say. The weekend autumnal festivities will mark only the second time since the start of the pandemic that the city has held full-scale public events.
“It’s a reconnection of our community,” said Carmen Hilton, Main Street manager for the City of Brunswick. “We’re participating in Railroad Days, I think, to bring about that community feeling again, because COVID kind of wrecked a lot of that being together.”
The 2020 Railroad Days was effectively canceled, leaving only a few virtual events as a replacement. The loss of the annual event on top of the general decline in downtown traffic due to months of COVID-related restrictions was a blow to Brunswick’s small businesses, said Lauren Spring, the city’s special events coordinator. “It was quite a loss to the downtown businesses,” Spring said. “They still ran specials to try to get people to come down here, but it just wasn’t the same.”
The effects of the pandemic will still be felt at this year’s celebration. Masks will be encouraged for participants in all activities, regardless of vaccination status, though not required, as all but one official event will be held outdoors.
The festivities will include activities for all ages. There will be a beer garden supplied by Smoketown Brewing Station, a family owned and operated brewery that was founded in Brunswick in 2005 and opened a second location, Smoketown Creekside, in Frederick in 2019.
Hilton is especially excited that this year’s events will include demonstrations of how to ride penny-farthing bicycles, a bicycle with an enormous front wheel that was popular in the 1870s.
Live music will be performed most of the day at the town’s Square Corner Park. Saturday will see keyboardist Nathaniel Aguilar and Friends with Lydia Martin and country musician Michael Christopher. Sunday’s acts are slated to be jazz musician David Klein and popular ’80s tribute band The Reagan Years.
And what would Brunswick Railroad Days be without train rides? Round-trip train rides on the MARC Train will be offered throughout the event. The train will depart from the Brunswick station at 1 p.m. each day of the festival and head for Buck’s Lodge, a city that served as a summer vacationing spot for travelers around the turn of the century.
