Book World: These 'Christmas crackers' offer surprises for lovers of language

"The Illustrated Christmas Cracker" by John Julius Norwich.

 Atlantic

For many years, the historian John Julius Norwich kept a notebook into which he copied passages from his reading that he particularly liked. In 1970, it struck him that he might send booklets of his favorite quotations to friends and family in lieu of a Christmas card. Appropriating the name of those Yuletide party favors so popular in England, he called them his “Christmas crackers,” eventually assembling nearly 40 years’ worth in four handsome volumes. In the introduction to the first of these, Norwich, who died in 2018 at age 88, explained his passion: “What had started off simply as a pile of literary odds and ends, to be added to at the whim of a moment, suddenly became a collection, something to be nurtured and cultivated and cared for.”

The original “Christmas Crackers” (1980) and its three decennial companions — “More Christmas Crackers,” (1990) “Still More Christmas Crackers” (2000) and, finally, “The Big Bang” (2010) — are all stuffed with verbal and anecdotal surprises, ranging from the funny to the grouchy to the racy to the purely delightful. Many of the entries are slightly too long to quote (and some are in French), but let me share a few.

