They never put their flutes down, even when they could no longer practice together in person.
And now a group of seven young women, taught by local flutist Jennifer Rundlett, will hold a final recital to celebrate their commitment and to benefit the local nonprofit Envision Frederick County.
The group has stuck together for the past year with online practices, recitals and socially distanced deck recitals.
“These young women have not only kept playing, but they are constantly striving to find new ways to raise the bar and stay together as friends,” said Rundlett, who also teaches at Frederick Community College.
When the pandemic hit, Rundlett, like so many other teachers in our area, quickly switched to online teaching of her flute students, who range from middle schoolers to adults of retirement age.
“Through our weekly online sessions, we became a very tight-knit family by reading and discussing books and plays and listening to music,” Rundlett said. “It was lovely to see how my adult students would join in, as well to mentor and support the girls.”
The group will hold a virtual benefit concert for Envision Frederick County via Zoom at 7 p.m. June 3. Admission is free. To donate, visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/305239147648810/10223384271582599.
For more information, contact Jennifer Rundlett at jrundlett@comcast.net. For information about Envision Frederick County, contact Linda Norris-Waldt at linda@envisionfrederickcounty.org.
