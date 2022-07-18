With its motto, “Think Theater,” the Contemporary American Theater Festival has engaged audiences with thought-provoking art since its inception. Now in its 31st year, CATF produces new and modern plays written by cutting-edge, contemporary playwrights each year on the campus of Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.
The plays selected — or, in some cases, created — for the annual festival often grapple with current social, political and economic issues facing. And this year is no different. Works by six playwrights in this year’s lineup boldly explore ideas that we, as a society, must address: climate grief, cyber terror, patriotism, racism, gentrification, genetic testing, government control and accountability, incarceration, freedom, the fragility of our planet and of relationships, and the power of hope.
Founded by Ed Herendeen, CATF has produced 133 new plays produced by 96 playwrights since its start in 1991. Now under the leadership of Peggy McKowen after Herendeen retired last year, the organization’s mission remains the same: to produce and develop new American theater.
On almost any given day at any given time, one or more of the plays can be seen or a special activity is taking place throughout the duration of the festival, which runs through July 31. CATF utilizes three spaces on campus — The Frank Center, the Marinoff Theater, and Studio 112.
One of the best parts about CATF are the special activities that take place in addition to the plays. Backstage tours and public changeovers allow the audience to see the theaters transformed between scenes. Lectures and pre- and post-show discussions provide insights into the work and the opportunity to hear from the playwright directly. Fest-goers can drop in on coffee sessions with McKowen, lunch gatherings and staged readings of other works, too.
Rarely do we get the type of access to the world of theater and the art itself.
Learn more at catf.org.
— Shuan Butcher
