A Jefferson-based author is bringing her love of all things tea and teapots to children through her whimsical new book.
Paulella Burchill wrote the children’s book “Antwon’s Tea” (Bibliokid, 2022) after her first book for adults, “Tea for Every Occasion,” was released last fall.
Its main character is an ant named Antwon who tries to serve tea to his insect friends, but they initially reject it. Eventually he tells them the tea is magical, but he isn’t sure whether or not this is true until changes start occurring with his friends: a cricket starts to sing, a firefly lights up. Burchill’s step-daughter, Rebecca Colie, who’s based in Oklahoma, illustrated the book.
Both of Burchill’s books are available at the specialty tea shop Voila! in Frederick, whose owner, Mary Jean Clark, collaborated with Burchill to create a gift box with an “Antwon’s Tea” theme.
“It’s a really cute book,” Clark said.
Publishing “Antwon’s Tea” was a longtime dream of Burchill’s, who started writing children’s books as a school assignment in sixth grade.
She had not always been a big tea drinker, but her husband was a lover of antique cars and encouraged her to start finding some sort of hobby or item to collect. One day while they were antiquing, she found a teapot she really loved and decided teapots would become her thing.
Soon friends started giving her teapots as gifts, and Burchill realized how much she enjoyed drinking tea and the social component involved.
“Over 20 years, I’ve probably gotten 300 teapots,” she said. “Some are miniature; they’re not all usable, but they’re still teapots.”
Her personal favorite is a navy, gold and white teapot that was a gift from her mother. One that gets a lot of attention from her friends is a teapot with a poodle-shaped lid. She has another one that is shaped like a cat.
Burchill especially enjoys drinking cinnamon tea with honey, which she said was the tea that first made her realize how much she enjoys the beverage.
“During winter by the fire; it really tastes like a cinnamon candy,” Burchill said.
Her first book, “Tea for Every Occasion,” focuses on tea for comfort, romance, health, friendship, elegance and other moods and occasions. It also includes side stories and some pictures of her teapots.
“I used my husband as a guinea pig on the tea for romance many times,” she said.
The “Antwon’s Tea” gift box at Voila! contains the five teas Antwon serves his friends, plus a blend of all of them together. This includes peppermint, chamomile, hibiscus, dandelion root, elderberry and a blend of all five. Clark said they all brew interesting colors and will be especially fun for children as an introduction to tea.
“Brewing these teas is a pretty magical thing to begin with,” Clark said.
Each box comes with a tea ball with a charm at the end of its chain with an etching of the teapot that Antwon uses to serve his friends. Each pouch of tea contains enough to make about six to eight cups of tea.
Burchill is currently working on her third book, “I Want to Drink That,” which will contain recipes for tea drinks that people would normally associate with something they could only get at a restaurant or cafe.
She said it will likely be released sometime next year and will contain gorgeous photography.
Laura Dukes has written for The Frederick News-Post since 2013 as both a freelancer and staff writer. She lives in the Ballenger Creek area with her husband, son and twin daughters.
