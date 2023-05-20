BOOKS-EDMONDS

"Parfit: A Philosopher and His Mission to Save Morality," by David Edmonds.

 Princeton University Press

The stunningly original British philosopher Derek Parfit, who died in 2017, was known for work that forms the core of the modern metaphysical study of personal identity. With the help of some sci-fi thought experiments, he famously argued that there is sometimes no answer to the question of whether a person at one point in time is the same as a person at another time. Realizing this, he argued, should help us understand that personal identity isn't what "matters," a thesis with far-reaching consequences that should leave us with doubts about the whole notion of rational self-interest. Rationality might, instead, demand impartiality from us. And we might start to fear death less.

When a professor of mine came to this last point in a seminar more than a decade ago, he scoffed a little and said something like, "But remember, it's Parfit saying this. He eats cottage cheese and bell peppers for breakfast." Parfit was so strange an individual, and lived such a strange life, that his musings on the real-life implications of his work might be hard to take seriously — or so my professor thought.

