Spring has sprung in the Mid-Atlantic, and if the longer days and warmer weather make you want to bask in nature’s beauty, perhaps it’s time to plan an excursion to the “mountain side” of Maryland.
With more than 70,000 acres of public land in Allegany County, getting outside is easy and exciting.
Here are 10 ways to enjoy Mother Nature in Allegany County this summer.
1. Check Out a new State Park
With 865 acres of mountainous land, Sideling Hill Creek State Park is a perfect location for outdoor recreation (and also a haven for 30 species listed as “rare” in Maryland). The park officially opened in November 2022, and inaugural summer events include a Park History Hike on June 24 at 10 a.m. and a Dark Skies Program to witness the Perseid Meteor Shower on August 12 from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit the 2023 Calendar of Events.
2. ... and more beloved public land
In addition to the new state park, the region’s fan-favorite parks are not to be missed. Rocky Gap State Park’s Lake Habeeb is known for having the “bluest water in the state” and is perfect for such summer pastimes as swimming and kayaking. The park is surrounded by rugged mountains, which are ideal for hiking, and The Lakeside Loop Trail is the central trail system within the park. Green Ridge State Forest provides even more opportunities for adventure. This state forest is the largest contiguous forest in the state of Maryland and offers more than 80 miles of developed biking/hiking trails. Access to the Potomac River also provides opportunities for canoeing, kayaking and angling.
3. Pedal on Maryland’s only rail bike excursion
Starting at the Frostburg Depot and running along the Western Maryland Railway line, Tracks and Yaks is Maryland’s only rail bike excursion. The leisurely 2.5-hour tour is pedal-powered on tandem or quad railbikes and offers fantastic mountain views and such iconic points of interest as the Brush Tunnel and Helmstetter’s Curve.
4. Float down a river
Tracks and Yaks has expanded its offerings with the introduction of river tubing floats for 2023. The North Branch of the Potomac River is a beautiful stretch of river that’s also one of the region’s hidden gems … and perfect for river tubing floats! A 2.75-mile float experience winds through the wilderness and offers clear, calm water with a few exciting swells. When booking with Tracks and Yaks, a shuttle is available at the takeout site to return tubers back to the starting point.
5. Work with an outfitter
Mountain Maryland’s experienced outfitters are passionate experts who can help with everything from sporting supplies to excursions. The newly expanded WheelzUp Adventures can now be found at four locations in Allegany County. Services include logistical support for self-guided tours, historical walking tours, bike and kayak rentals, shuttle services and more.
6. Jam out at a bluegrass festival
Cumberland is home to DelFest, one of the nation’s premier family-friendly bluegrass music festivals. Hosted by the most awarded artist in bluegrass history, Del McCoury, the four-day musical celebration features collaborations from some of the best-known names in bluegrass. This year’s DelFest is scheduled for May 25 to 28.
7. Go fishing
The creeks, rivers and waterways that flow through the Mountain Side of Maryland are the perfect place to cast a line. Check out the local fishing hotspots, which include Dan’s Mountain State Park, Rocky Gap State Park’s Lake Habeeb and more. Sideling Hill Creek State Park is also home to a stocked trout stream.
8. Hike the C&O Canal National Historical Park
The C&O Canal towpath stretches 184.5 miles from Georgetown in Washington, DC, to the heart of Cumberland in Allegany County. When the railroad ultimately put the canal out of business, construction ended in Cumberland, making it the western terminus of a canal that was originally intended to go to Ohio. A true highlight along the Canal is the Paw Paw Tunnel, which is an architectural marvel. It’s located at Mile Marker 155.2, right here on the Mountain Side of Maryland, and it’s very dark ... so it’s a good idea to travel through with a flashlight.
9. Bike the Great Allegheny Passage
The 150-mile-long Great Allegheny Passage (GAP), which connects Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Cumberland, offers cyclists a great ride and spectacular views. Starting in Cumberland, the GAP follows the route of the historic Western Maryland Railway. Highlights include crossing the Mason-Dixon Line and catching incredible views into four states at the overlook near Big Savage Tunnel. The trail, which is mostly packed crushed limestone with some paved sections, is suitable for most types of bikes.
10. Explore Mountain Maryland’s Trails
Find a trail to hike, bike or otherwise explore on the majority of the list we’ve outlined above, but it’s worth ending this roundup with trails because there are just so many in Allegany County. You can find a trail for just about any type of adventure you’re seeking ... and there are even some trails that you can save for a rainy day (yes, this is an outdoor-themed roundup, but we’d be remiss not to briefly mention the Donut & Coffee Trail, the Tap and Pour Craft Beverage Tour or the Ice Cream Trail).
For more information, or to plan a visit to Allegany County, visit mdmountainside.com.
