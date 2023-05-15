Garden Tour (copy)

Katrinia Kinneer takes photographs of flowers at the rear of Jim Gregg’s East Ninth Street garden as part of a past garden tour.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Gardeners looking for inspiration, look no further.

The Garden Club of Frederick and Celebrate Frederick will host the annual Beyond the Garden Gates Garden Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. May 20 and 21 throughout downtown Frederick and Baker Park. The self-guided tour features 13 of Frederick’s finest gardens.

