Steeped in the ancient tropes of folk tales and animated by a passionate belief in the vital role of storytelling, GennaRose Nethercott’s first novel builds on her work as a folklorist and poet. “Thistlefoot” updates the classic Slavic tale of Baba Yaga, a ferocious old woman who lives deep in the forest in a house standing on chicken legs. In Nethercott’s version, the building has been bequeathed to contemporary American siblings Bellatine and Isaac Yaga by their great-great-grandmother. It’s been hidden in Ukraine for 70 years and is now en route to Brooklyn.

Bellatine and Isaac know nothing of this Russian forbear, having distanced themselves from their roots. Isaac dropped out of high school and hit the road to “build a life from scratch, with only his wits and his own body to rely on.” He’s become an itinerant street performer who rivets and perturbs spectators with his uncanny ability to reproduce the physical appearance of anyone in his audience. When that stunt doesn’t prompt sufficient donations, he lifts wallets as he exits.

