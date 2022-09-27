Hosted by the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, the Conference on Civil War Medicine will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, with tours, programs and experiences throughout the weekend.
The conference will begin Sept. 30 with a reception at the museum. See newly restored artifacts not on display and meet conservator Sharon Norquest, who performed the restorations, try a tasting of Civil War-inspired spirits, talk with the staff, explore the galleries, and hear updates on what’s next for the museum.
Oct. 1 begins with a tour to Seton Shrine in Emmitsburg that will cover how the sisters there acted as nurses during several Civil War campaigns. Tour the Gettysburg Foundation’s Spangler Farm and hear a presentation by historian Ron Kirkwood, author of “Too Much for Human Endurance” about the farm’s time as a field hospital.
The conference will conclude on Oct. 2 with a guided tour of Monocacy by author Ryan Quint and historian and former director of interpretation Jake Wynn.
The National Museum of Civil War Medicine is at 48 E. Patrick St., Frederick.
