The Weinberg Center for the Arts’ Tivoli Discovery Series features emerging artists from across the country in a pay-what-you-want format, which allows concert goers to experience new artists and their music at little to no cost.
Concerts are the first Thursday of each month and this season will be held at the Weinberg’s new venue, New Spire Stages, located at 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick, directly across from the Weinberg Center. Shows start at 7:30 p.m.
A Vancouver native who now lives in Brooklyn, Taylor alternately accompanies himself on clawhammer banjo and electric guitar, crooning poignantly clever lyrical insights. His music takes influence from the emotionality of Joni Mitchell, the vulnerability of Bill Withers, the humor and heartbreak of Randy Newman, and old-time and Celtic folk music.
Advance tickets are available for a suggested donation of $10, or audience members can pay what they want at the door. Purchase tickets at weinbergcenter.org, by calling 301-600-2828, or in person at the Weinberg Center box office at 20 W. Patrick St.
