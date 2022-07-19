Driving into Cartersville, a good half-hour’s drive from Atlanta and in the hilly southernmost reaches of the Appalachians, is pretty much like driving into any small town in Georgia. The downtown is diminutive and dotted with locally owned shops and restaurants, the courthouse is awash with red brick and white columns and crowned with a dome of gold, and churches, their venerable spires reaching to the sky, are among the town’s tallest buildings.
I turn onto a quiet side street, and there, suddenly, is my destination: The massive Booth Western Art Museum. Its two-story exterior is built from walls of shimmery glass and Bulgarian limestone to look like a modern pueblo, and its grounds feature an impressive array of sculptures of cowboys, bucking broncos and Native Americans. I’ve driven from small-town Georgia into the Old West.
The Booth’s art collection is vast, with about a dozen galleries showcasing paintings, photographs, sculptures and artifacts that include two full-size stagecoaches. At 120,000 square feet, it is the world’s largest permanent exhibition space for art of the American West. It is also the second-largest art museum in Georgia (after the High Museum of Art in Atlanta) and a Smithsonian affiliate.
A Western art museum in a state known more for peaches, Coca-Cola and Vidalia onions is unexpected. That it’s in Cartersville, with a population of about 20,000, just adds more intrigue to this surprise in the rolling foothills of north Georgia.
The Booth was founded by an unnamed local benefactor and others. The founder “had a successful business in the telecommunications industry,” said Seth Hopkins, the museum’s longtime executive director. “He had been collecting Western art for about 30 years, and when he sold the company, he decided to give back to the community.”
The museum, opened in 2003, was named for Sam Booth, an Atlanta businessman and good friend and mentor of the benefactor’s family. The Booth became a Smithsonian affiliate a few years after it opened, enabling the loan of Smithsonian artifacts and traveling exhibitions.
Among the dazzlingly bright galleries — every room seems to be drenched in color — are the American West Gallery, with its traditional Western paintings and sculptures by historical and contemporary artists; the Modern West Gallery, with more contemporary works; the Native Hands Gallery, with more than 150 Native American artifacts; and the Carolyn and James Millar Presidential Gallery, with its original letters by and photographs of every president.
Major artists at the Booth include early Western artists, among them George Catlin, W.R. Leigh (some call him the “Sagebrush Rembrandt”) and Charles Russell. The heart of the collection, though, is the genre’s living masters, including Howard Terpning, G. Harvey, Thom Ross and Donna Howell-Sickles.
Most visitors start in the American West Gallery. The walls are uncrowded, the sculptures perfectly spaced so that you can enjoy each piece without having to feel rushed to get to the next one. Here, my favorites were a bronze sculpture called “The Last Drop,” created in 1903 by Charles Schreyvogel and depicting a cowboy pouring the last bit of water into his hat for his horse, and Terpning’s “Trail Along the Backbone,” with its three Native Americans riding along a mountainous ridge streaked with golden and silver lighting, creating the effect of a photo more than a painting.
But for me, Lori Musil’s “CowPony,” a life-size acrylic-on-fiberglass sculpture of a horse, was the standout. Musil, a New Mexico-based artist, crafted the piece for the Trail of Painted Ponies, a public art project that began in Santa Fe and that was eventually turned into a book, then a documentary that was narrated by actress Ali MacGraw.
“CowPony” is inspired by a real-life incident when a horse that Musil had planned to ride was meandering almost completely hidden among a herd of Hereford cows. Musil sculpted the face of the sorrel into the herd, resulting in a piece so intricate in detail that the entire work looks carved in 3D. The Booth bought it for $50,000, the highest price of any Painted Pony.
The museum also features special exhibits. Running through July 31, catch “Western American Art South of the Sweet Tea Line VI: Toast to Texas,” introducing works from private Texas collections. Upcoming exhibitions include, among others, the Booth Photography Guild Annual Exhibition and “Plein Air Painters of America: 35 Years Outdoors.”
Expect to spend at least two to three hours at the Booth, which has both a gift shop and cafe for sandwiches, salads, burgers and desserts. There are also several excellent restaurants within walking distance of the museum, and, should you decide to make a night of it, interesting places to stay in and around Cartersville. The Booth offers an unusual opportunity: to explore the West, and the South, too.
