Joseph Peterson

This month marks 79 years since the Allied forces of World War II stormed the beaches of Normandy in an operation that would liberate Europe from the clutches of Nazi Germany and bring an end to the Second World War.

But for the local Normans today, the first week of June is a party. They dress up in their Army surplus duds and throw a costumed festival that is equal parts camp and historic reenactment. Travelers from across Europe — most from countries also liberated by the surge that began on Normandy’s shores with Operation Overlord — join with the citizens of this northwesterly region of France to kick off summer, enjoying Normandy staples like Camembert and boozy cider as they crowd historic town squares and cheer the day of their liberation.

