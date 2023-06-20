This month marks 79 years since the Allied forces of World War II stormed the beaches of Normandy in an operation that would liberate Europe from the clutches of Nazi Germany and bring an end to the Second World War.
But for the local Normans today, the first week of June is a party. They dress up in their Army surplus duds and throw a costumed festival that is equal parts camp and historic reenactment. Travelers from across Europe — most from countries also liberated by the surge that began on Normandy’s shores with Operation Overlord — join with the citizens of this northwesterly region of France to kick off summer, enjoying Normandy staples like Camembert and boozy cider as they crowd historic town squares and cheer the day of their liberation.
This was a new and surprising juxtaposition for me. My own context of D-Day and other World War II battles is decidedly a more somber affair, likely born out of limited exposure and geographic distance that by perceived necessity focused only on the American heroism, which is to say, the untimely death of thousands of young men. The image I had of Normandy was courtesy the opening sequence of Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan”: harrowing and humorless.
But in Normandy, the invasion of Hitler’s Atlantic wall on D-Day in 1944 isn’t so much an event that is solemnly remembered as it is exuberantly celebrated. With the heaviness of the toll exacted safely preserved in monuments, cemeteries and museums throughout the area to visit at one’s own discretion and dosage, there is thus ample room for the spirit of joyful liberation to find its place in a region-wide festival that could almost be described as a 1940s-themed Comic-Con.
Teeming hordes of authentically costumed celebrants in bomber jackets and jumpsuits, fedoras and bright red lips, drive a procession of historically attenuated yet still impressive M3 Scout Cars, Harley-Davidson WLAs and Dodge “Beeps,” among other military vehicles, and descend on the storied towns of Normandy where significant fighting took place that 1944 summer. The air in the towns is jubilant, and the aromas of fresh sausages and frites cooked for hungry masses waft above nearly every village.
The somber remembrance does find its expression, too, particularly at the American cemeteries and at the D-Day beaches themselves, where the commemorative events hosted by the nonprofit organization Historic Programs take place.
And every year, Historic Programs invites a choir, a high school band or two, and a few other groups, like a bagpipe brigade, to add a little pomp to the circumstance of these ceremonies. This year it was the Choral Arts Society of Frederick, the choir to which I belong. We were invited to travel to this region, called upon to provide a live soundtrack for both celebration and solemn assembly.
For myself, it was an unexpected emotional undertaking. I’m not sure any one of us in the choir fully understood or anticipated not only how much work we’d put into preparing our music but in the sustained effort of governing our own hearts’ reactions just to be able to perform it. To sing under the full weight and awareness of Time and Place meant a crash course in stifling the frogs in our throats and willing the tears in our eyes to stay welled and unfallen.
SAINTE-MÈRE-ÉGLISE
Our first performance stop was Sainte-Mère-Église, the first town liberated by American paratroopers as part of the D-Day operation. It was a Nazi-occupied town, and the Americans were landing in trees and on buildings, getting shot at on the way down.
This is where paratrooper John Steele of the 82nd Airborne became the stuff of legend when he accidentally landed on the small town’s 1,000-year-old church, for which it is named, pretending to be dead to avoid getting killed — and reportedly going deaf from the church bells ringing. The incident is immortalized by a mannequin of John Steele hanging from a parachute tangled around the church’s belfry. I didn’t ask if they took it down after the festival.
“I’ll be seeing you in all the old familiar places that this heart of mine embraces,” we sang on a temporary stage in the town square next to the Eglise, surrounded by small shops and restaurants now rather aggressively themed for WWII tourism, but with exteriors that seemed to look very much like they did eight decades ago when paratroopers descended upon them.
“In that small cafe, the park across the way … in every lovely summer’s day … I’ll be seeing you.”
We sang in the town square. We sang in that church. And after that, we marched and sang in a parade. When that was over, some of us went to that small cafe across the way from the park that suspiciously aligned with our song and ate lunch. Reality rarely has an appreciation for when irony is over-basted.
BRITTANY
Our next stop found us at the Brittany American Cemetery and Memorial to sing at a small ceremony in honor of the 4,410 American soldiers buried there. Carried by the ebullience of the festivities of the day before when we marched and sang “The Longest Day” while waving to the cheering throngs, I suddenly took in the visual evidence around me of the lyric “many men came here as soldiers … many men are here to stay,” and with a lump in my throat, felt the weight again of why we were here and what we came to do.
“We shall rest,” we sang at the steps of the memorial chapel. These, the words of a resurrection prayer by St Augustine of Hippo, sent into the air above thousands of white crosses on the wings of soaring Alleluias. “We shall see. We shall know. We shall love.” We sing, no longer to them but for them, raising the voices of their memory in song, their sacrifice enshrined in an immortally beautiful garden. “Behold our end, which is no end,” they sang through us, resurrected.
OMAHA
On the beaches of Normandy, the Americans stormed the two westernmost beaches the Allies planned to invade, code-named Utah and Omaha. By far the heaviest fighting and highest casualties happened on Omaha Beach. Just above the beach is where the Normandy American Cemetery is, the final resting place for more than 9,000 soldiers — boys, mostly, between the ages of 18 and 20.
The morning we arrived at Omaha beach, on the 79th anniversary of the longest day, the tide was high and the weather was cold and windy. We were told these were almost identical conditions to how it was in 1944. Not ideal for an outdoor performance. Certainly not ideal for a war.
One of the first waves of soldiers storming the beach was a division known as The Big Red One. In that division, Charles Shay, a Penobscot Native American soldier from Maine, was a medic and stormed the beach unarmed. One of the guests of honor at the ceremony, Shay told us stories he remembered of being on that beach and administering to his brothers in arms. Sometimes, he recounted, this just meant giving them morphine and holding them in his arms as they died.
“Hark, I hear the harps eternal,” our voices chimed in, “ringing on the farther shore.” Here, I gazed down toward the hallowed coast, imagining those moments of eternity just before landfall. “As I near those swollen waters,” we sang, remembering the treacherous waters the surging mass of soldiers faced before they even breached the shore, “with their deep and solemn roar.”
All along, the thing that kept coming up for me was realizing how barely “historical” any of this was. Here was Mr. Shaw himself, alive and in the flesh by some stroke of luck or providence. My own father was born before Hitler took power. The world-altering events that happened on these beaches we were singing at were still fresh in the collective conscious of those who live there.
“Souls have crossed before me to that land of perfect rest,” goes the song. “And I hear them singing faintly in the mansions of the blest.” For those young Americans laid here to rest, I hope they heard, however faintly, our singing, too.
Joseph Peterson can usually be found reading the weathered plaques of obscure monuments he sees while wandering the city. He counts public libraries, public lands and places where local community is fostered among his favorite kinds of places.
