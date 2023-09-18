Toad the Wet Sprocket announces their 2023 All You Want Tour with a stop at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick on Sept. 21.
Toad the Wet Sprocket started over three decades ago and continues to make new music and tour with the same independent spirit. Their success is attributed to their dedicated fan base, whose support has been crucial.
In their recent releases and live performances, the band has stayed true to their roots while evolving their sound.
Toad the Wet Sprocket, consisting of founding members Glen Phillips, Todd Nichols and Dean Dinning, is known for creating meaningful and accessible music filled with introspective lyrics and catchy melodies.
The band gained recognition in the late 1980s with their self-released debut album. Their third studio album, “Fear,” followed in 1991 and included their multi-format iconic hit singles “All I Want” and “Walk on the Ocean” and was certified RIAA Platinum further solidifying the band's popularity and mainstream success.
Despite a break in the late 1990s, the band reunited in 2006 and have continued to perform together ever since. They released “New Constellation” in 2013, followed by “Starting Now” in 2021, reaffirming their signature sound and garnering critical acclaim.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55 and are available at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
