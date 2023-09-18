TOAD

Toad the Wet Sprocket

 Photo by Chris Orwig

Toad the Wet Sprocket announces their 2023 All You Want Tour with a stop at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick on Sept. 21.

Toad the Wet Sprocket started over three decades ago and continues to make new music and tour with the same independent spirit. Their success is attributed to their dedicated fan base, whose support has been crucial.

