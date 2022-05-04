- "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus
- "Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel
- "Unmasked: My Life Solving American’s Cold Cases" by Paul Holes
- "How to Forage for Mushrooms Without Dying: An Absolutely Beginner’s Guide to Identifying 29 Wild, Edible Mushrooms" by Frank Hyman
- "True Biz" by Sara Novic
- "Probably Ruby" by Lisa Bird-Wilson
- "Nettle & Bone" by T. Kingfisher
- "How to Connect" by Thich Nhat Hanh
- "The Children on the Hill" by Jennifer McMahon
- "Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism" by Amanda Montell
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.