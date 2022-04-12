- "Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel
- "The Good Hand: A Memoir of Work, Brotherhood, and Transformation in an American Boomtown" by Michael Patrick Smith
- "Time is a Mother: Poems" by Ocean Vuong
- "French Braid" by Anne Tyler
- "Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism" by Amanda Montell
- "Hook, Line, and Sinker" by Tessa Bailey
- "Dead Collections" by Isaac Fellman
- "Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole" by Susan Cain
- "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner
- "Payback’s a Witch" by Lana Harper
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
