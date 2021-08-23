- "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
- "Chasing the Boogeyman" by Richard Chizmar
- "True Story" by Kate Reed Petty
- "A Touch of Jen" by Beth Morgan
- "Subpar Parks: America’s Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors" by Amber Share
- "Velvet Was the Night" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- "Niksen: The Dutch Art of Doing Nothing" by Annette Lavrijsen
- "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman
- "Watering the Soul: Poems" by Courtney Peppernell
- "Sometimes I Trip on How Happy We Could Be" by Nichole Perkins
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
