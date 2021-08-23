midnight library.jpeg
  1. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
  2. "Chasing the Boogeyman" by Richard Chizmar 
  3. "True Story" by Kate Reed Petty 
  4. "A Touch of Jen" by Beth Morgan
  5. "Subpar Parks: America’s Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors" by Amber Share
  6. "Velvet Was the Night" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
  7. "Niksen: The Dutch Art of Doing Nothing" by Annette Lavrijsen 
  8. "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman
  9. "Watering the Soul: Poems" by Courtney Peppernell
  10. "Sometimes I Trip on How Happy We Could Be" by Nichole Perkins

Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!