- "Finlay Donovan is Killing It" by Elle Cosimano
- "A Deadly Education" by Naomi Novik
- "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles
- "All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake" by Tiya Miles
- "Devil House" by John Darnielle
- "Fiona and Jane" by Jean Chen Ho
- "The Love Hypothesis" by Ali Hazelwood
- "The Maid" by Nita Prose
- "Violeta" by Isabel Allende
- "The Nineties: A Book" by Chuck Klosterman
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
