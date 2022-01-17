812jDow9nhL.jpeg

1. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy” by Jamie Raskin

2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connections and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown

3. “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara

4. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide” by Anthony Bourdain

5. “Midnight Library” by Matt Haig

6. “Payback’s a Witch” by Lana Harper

7. “Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” by Matt Kracht

8. “Dava Shastri’s Last Day” by Kirthana Ramisetti

9. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich

10. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner

Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.

