1. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy” by Jamie Raskin
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connections and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown
3. “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara
4. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide” by Anthony Bourdain
5. “Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
6. “Payback’s a Witch” by Lana Harper
7. “Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” by Matt Kracht
8. “Dava Shastri’s Last Day” by Kirthana Ramisetti
9. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
10. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.