- "Circe" by Madeline Miller
- "Devil House" by John Darnielle
- "Violeta" by Isabel Allende
- "The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections" by Eva Jurczyk
- "The Cat Who Saved Books" by Sosuke Natsukawa
- "The City of Mist" by Carlos Ruiz Zafon
- "Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy" by Jamie Raskin
- "To Paradise" by Hanya Yanagihara
- "Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
- "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
