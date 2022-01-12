1. “Story of a Goat” by Perumal Murugan
2. “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller
4. “Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green
5. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” created by Nikole Hannah-Jones
6. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks
7. “Plain Bad Heroines” by Emily M. Danforth
8. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy” by Jamie Raskin
9. “Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2021” edited by John Joseph Adams and Veronica Roth
10. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
