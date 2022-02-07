- "Devil House" by John Darnielle
- "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" created by Nikole Hannah-Jones
- "Violeta" by Isabel Allende
- "A Psalm for the Wild-Built" by Becky Chambers
- "Notes on an Execution" by Danya Kukafka
- "Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy" by Jamie Raskin
- "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers
- "Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett
- "Love Hypothesis" by Ali Hazelwood
- "Black Cake" by Charmaine Wilkerson
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
