- “The Crystal Kingdom: Adventure Zone #4” by Clint McElroy
- “People We Meet On Vacation” by Emily Henry
- “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston
- “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix
- “The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetuated in the Name of Science” by Sam Kean
- “Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green
- “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
- “While We Were Dating” by Jasmine Guillory
- “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner
- “The Library of the Dead” by T.L. Huchu
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
