1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
2. “Survive the Night” by Riley Sager
3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
4. “Mary Jane” by Jessica Anya Blau
5. “The Final Girl Support Group” by Gary Hendrix
6. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonning
7. “Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead” by Emily Austin
8. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever
9. “The Guncle” by Steven Rowley
10. “She Who Became the Sun” by Shelley Parker-Chan
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.