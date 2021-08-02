- "Circe" by Madeline Miller
- "A Touch of Jen" by Beth Morgan
- "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
- "The Final Girl Support Group" by Grady Hendrix
- "Broken (In the Best Possible Way)" by Jenny Lawson
- "The Enlightenment of the Greengage Tree" by Shokoofeh Azar
- "Written in the Stars" by Alexandria Bellefleur
- "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir
- "The Lightest Object in the Universe" by Kimi Eisele
- "Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead" by Emily Austin
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided byCurious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
