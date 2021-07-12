- “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
- “Mary Jane” by Jessica Anya Blau
- “The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline
- “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris
- “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston
- “How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope” edited by James Crews
- “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
- “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
- “Survive the Night” by Riley Sager
- “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
