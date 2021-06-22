1. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. “The Heartbeat of Trees: Embracing Our Ancient Bond with Forests and Nature” by Peter Wohlleben
3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
4. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston
5. “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris
6. “Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second “World War” by Malcolm Gladwell
7. “Homeland Elegies” by Ayad Akhtar
8. “Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green
9. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner
10. “The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels” by India Holton
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
