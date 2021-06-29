- "One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston
- “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides
- “Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green
- “Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing: Essays” by Lauren Hough
- “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab
- “The Queer Principles of Kit Webb” by Cat Sebastian
- “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
- “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
- “The 2000’S Made Me Gay: Essays On Pop Culture” by Grace Perry
- “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
