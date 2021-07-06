circe1.jpg

"Circe" is a bestseller in Frederick.
  1. “Circe” by Madeline Miller
  2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
  3. “Notes from Your Therapist” by Allyson Dinneen
  4. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
  5. “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner
  6. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston
  7. “The Hidden Palace: A Novel of the Golem and the Jinni” by Helene Wecker
  8. “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris
  9. “We Are What We Eat: A Slow Food Manifesto” by Alice Waters
  10. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard

Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.

