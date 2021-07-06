- “Circe” by Madeline Miller
- “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
- “Notes from Your Therapist” by Allyson Dinneen
- “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
- “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner
- “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston
- “The Hidden Palace: A Novel of the Golem and the Jinni” by Helene Wecker
- “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris
- “We Are What We Eat: A Slow Food Manifesto” by Alice Waters
- “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
