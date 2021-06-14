- "One Last Stop" by Casey McQuiston
- "Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest" by Suzanne Simard
- "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by T. J. Klune
- "Golem and Jinni (Olive Edition)" by Helene Wecker
- "Notes from Your Therapist" by Allyson Dinneen
- "Anthropocene Reviewed" by John Green
- "The Lost Apothecary" by Sarah Penner
- "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
- "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- "Seven Days in June" by Tia Williams
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.