- "Wild and Wicked Things" by Francesca May
- "The Book of Cold Cases" by Simone St. James
- "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" created by Nikole Hannah-Jones
- "Delilah Green Doesn’t Care" by Ashley Herring Blake
- "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
- "Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- "Family Plot" by Megan Collins
- "Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
- "Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn
- "The Cat Who Saved Books" by Sosuke Natsukawa
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.