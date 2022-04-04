"Wild and Wicked Things" by Francesca May
  1. "Wild and Wicked Things" by Francesca May 
  2. "The Book of Cold Cases" by Simone St. James 
  3. "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" created by Nikole Hannah-Jones 
  4. "Delilah Green Doesn’t Care" by Ashley Herring Blake 
  5. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens 
  6. "Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid 
  7. "Family Plot" by Megan Collins 
  8. "Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller 
  9. "Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn 
  10. "The Cat Who Saved Books" by Sosuke Natsukawa 

Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.

