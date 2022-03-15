- "Delilah Green Doesn’t Care" by Ashley Herring Blake
- "The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections" by Eva Jurczyk
- "All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, A Black Family Keepsake" by Tiya Miles
- "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
- "World Travel: An Irreverent Guide" by Anthony Bourdain
- "The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois" by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
- "Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism" by Amanda Montell
- "The Club" by Ellery Lloyd
- "Project Hail Mary" by Any Weir
- "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" created by Nikole Hannah-Jones
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
