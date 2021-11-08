- "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom
- "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead
- "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
- "Always, In December" by Emily Stone
- "The Ex Hex" by Erin Sterling
- "Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner" by Antoni Porowski
- "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner
- "Gideon the Ninth" by Tamsyn Muir
- "My Monticello" by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson
- "Pocket Guide to Pigeon Watching: Getting to Know the World’s Most Misunderstood Bird" by Rosemary Mosco
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
