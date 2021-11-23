- "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" created by Nikole Hannah-Jones
- "The Sentence" by Louise Erdrich
- "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead
- "Everyone In This Room Will Someday Be Dead" by Emily Austin
- "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr
- "The Christmas Bookshop" by Jenny Colgan
- "A Very Irish Christmas" by New Vessel Press
- "Wholehearted Faith" by Rachel Held Evans
- "Holidays on Ice" by David Sedaris
- "The Last Graduate" by Naomi Novik
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
