"Taste: My Life Through Food" by Stanley Tucci
"Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr
"The Sentence" by Louise Erdrich
"Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside" by Nick Offerman
"The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles
"The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom
"Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism" by Amanda Montell
"A Slow Fire Burning" by Paula Hawkins
"Sisters of the Great War" by Suzanne Feldman
"The Big Finish" by Brooke Fossey
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.