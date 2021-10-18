1. “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan
2. “Under the Whispering Door” by TJ Klune
3. “Your Guide to Not Getting Murdered in a Quaint English Village” by Maureen Johnson
4. “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen
5. “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix
6. “Payback’s a Witch” by Lana Harper
7. “The Book of Magic” by Alice Hoffman
8. “Reprieve” by James Han Mattson
9. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)” by David Sedaris
10. “The Last Graduate” by Naomi Novik
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
