- "This Is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan
- "Taste: My Life Through Food" by Stanley Tucci
- "Plain Bad Heroines" by Emily M. Danforth
- "Oh William!" By Elizabeth Strout
- "Poison for Breakfast" by Lemony Snicket
- "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr
- "Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty" by Anderson Cooper
- "In the Weeds: Around the World and Behind the Scenes with Anthony Bourdain" by Tom Vitale
- "Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes" by Phoebe Robinson
- "Truth of the Divine (Noumena #2)" by Lindsay Ellis
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
