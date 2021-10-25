download (1).jpeg
  1. "This Is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan 
  2. "Taste: My Life Through Food" by Stanley Tucci 
  3. "Plain Bad Heroines" by Emily M. Danforth 
  4. "Oh William!" By Elizabeth Strout 
  5. "Poison for Breakfast" by Lemony Snicket 
  6. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr 
  7. "Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty" by Anderson Cooper 
  8. "In the Weeds: Around the World and Behind the Scenes with Anthony Bourdain" by Tom Vitale 
  9. "Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes" by Phoebe Robinson 
  10. "Truth of the Divine (Noumena #2)" by Lindsay Ellis 

Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.

