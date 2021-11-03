- "Sisters of the Great War" by Suzanne Feldman
- "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers
- "The Book of Magic" by Alice Hoffman
- "Plain Bad Heroines" by Emily M. Danforth
- "Hollow Kingdom" by Kira Jane Buxton
- "Dreaming of You: A Novel in Verse" by Melissa Oliva-Lozada
- "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr
- "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa
- "Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller
- "Wonderland" by Zoje Stage
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.