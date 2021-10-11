- "A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)" by David Sedaris
- "Taste: My Life Through Food" by Stanley Tucci
- "Payback’s a Witch" by Lana Harper
- "Under the Whispering Door" by TJ Klune
- "Wonderland" by Zoje Stage
- "Crossroads" by Jonathan Franzen
- "Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney
- "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr
- "Beneath the Moon: Fairy Tales, Myths, and Divine Stories from Around the World" by Yoshi Yoshitani
- "Once and Future Witches" by Alix E Harrow
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.