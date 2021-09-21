- "Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law" by Mary Roach
- "Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney
- "Matrix" by Lauren Groff
- "Members Only" by Sameer Pandya
- "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead
- "Empire of the Vampire" by Jay Kristoff
- "The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois" by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
- "A Slow Fire Burning" by Paula Hawkins
- "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab
- "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by TJ Klune
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
