- "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead
- "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa
- "Under the Whispering Door" by TJ Klune
- "This is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan
- "Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney
- "The Blacktongue Thief" by Christopher Buehlman
- "Matrix" by Lauren Groff
- "The Lying Life of Adults" by Elena Ferrante
- "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers
- "The Heart Principle" by Helen Hoang
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
