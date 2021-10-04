813aulA04FL_345x@2x.jpeg
  1. "The Last Graduate (The Scholomance #2)" by Naomi Novik 
  2. "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa 
  3. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty 
  4. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr 
  5. "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead 
  6. "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers 
  7. "A Deadly Education (The Scholomance #1)" by Naomi Novik 
  8. "Best Short Stories 2021: The O. Henry Prize Winners" edited by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie 
  9. "Light From Uncommon Stars" by Ryka Aoki 
  10. "Under the Whispering Door" by TJ Klune 

Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.

