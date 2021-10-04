- "The Last Graduate (The Scholomance #2)" by Naomi Novik
- "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa
- "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty
- "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr
- "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead
- "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers
- "A Deadly Education (The Scholomance #1)" by Naomi Novik
- "Best Short Stories 2021: The O. Henry Prize Winners" edited by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- "Light From Uncommon Stars" by Ryka Aoki
- "Under the Whispering Door" by TJ Klune
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.