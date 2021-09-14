- "Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney $28 9780374602604
- "Ghosts and Legends of Frederick County" by Tim Cannon and Nancy Whitmore $6.50 9780960281602
- "The Final Girl Support Group" by Grady Hendrix
- "The Last Chance Library" by Freya Sampson
- "Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America" by Matt Kracht
- "World Travel: An Irreverent Guide" by Anthony Bourdain
- "Poet Warrior: A Memoir" by Joy Harjo
- "Niksen: The Dutch Art of Doing Nothing" by Annette Lavrijsen
- "A Slow Fire Burning" by Paula Hawkins
- "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
