1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
2. “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner
3. “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
4. “Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit” by Lyanda Lynn Haupt
5. “Sorrowland” by Rivers Soloman
6. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams
7. “The Undocumented Americans” by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
8. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
10. “A Summer to Remember” by Erika Montgomery
Adult bestsellers this week in Frederick, provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
