call_us_what_we_carry.jpeg
  1. "Call Us What We Carry: Poems" by Amanda Gordon
  2. "Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience" by Brene Brown 
  3. "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" created by Nikole Hannah-Jones
  4. "This I Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan 
  5. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr 
  6. "These Precious Days: Essays" by Ann Patchett 
  7. "Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)" by David Sedaris 
  8. "Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity" by David Graeber and David Wengrow 
  9. "Five Tuesdays in Winter: Stories" by Lily King 
  10. "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead 

Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated w eekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!