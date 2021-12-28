- "Call Us What We Carry: Poems" by Amanda Gordon
- "Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience" by Brene Brown
- "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" created by Nikole Hannah-Jones
- "This I Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan
- "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr
- "These Precious Days: Essays" by Ann Patchett
- "Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)" by David Sedaris
- "Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity" by David Graeber and David Wengrow
- "Five Tuesdays in Winter: Stories" by Lily King
- "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated w eekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
