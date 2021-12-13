1. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman
2. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Staney Tucci
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
4. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” created by Nikole Hannah-Jones
5. “The Cat Who Saved Books” by Sosuke Natsukawa
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab
7. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking” by Samin Nosrat
8. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown
9. “Never” by Ken Follett
10. “Small Things Like These” by Clarie Keegan
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated w eekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
